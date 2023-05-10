Forsyth County paves way for Halcyon expansion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved a measure with Halcyon developers May 4 that opens the door for new potential rental units and a retail location.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the county is not committed to the project as yet, but the memorandum of understanding initiates the process for more formal negotiations in the future.
The 134-acre master planned district was zoned in 2015 to allow for 690 residential units and up to 550,000 square feet of commercial space. Developer RocaPoint said Halcyon is exhausting the limits of the previous zoning and is looking to secure an anonymous, “extremely desirable national retailer.”
Under the proposal, RocaPoint would be responsible for incentivizing the retailer to come to Halcyon, and the county would grant land use entitlements that would allow RocaPoint to develop an additional 265 studio, one- or two-bedroom luxury rental homes in concurrence with the new retailer.
At least 10 units would be reserved for county first responders at a 50 percent discount, and an off-leash dog park would be constructed at an undetermined location.
Also at the meeting, the Board of Commissioners recognized elementary school students Neethi Manjunath, Karson Quinones, Olivia Fisher, Baylor Burks, Shreya Bandi and Presley Vance as the winners of the County Fire Department’s 2023 Safety Poster Contest.
The poster contest focused on the topics “Get Low and Go,” “Electrical Safety” and “Outdoor Safety.” The six winning students’ posters were selected out of 200 submissions.
Commissioners also recognized Lambert High School senior Alan Haniel Albert for obtaining the Eagle Scout rank in the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Albert had led over 168 hours of community service and had donated 1,228 household and food items to the Missionaries of Charity Gift of Grace House in Atlanta.
Over a dozen residents also spoke at the meeting, requesting the County Commission update the adult entertainment ordinance to prevent children from attending drag shows.
Speakers cited religious and moral concerns about minors attending drag events, echoing similar sentiments shared at an April 20 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Some opponents of the shows referenced a cancelled family bingo event featuring drag performers that was scheduled at the Sexton Hall Enrichment Center April 23.
Three speakers spoke in favor of drag in the community, saying the shows provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ youths.