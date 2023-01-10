Forsyth County Parks & Recreation names new interim director

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks and Recreation appointed Laura Pate interim director beginning Jan. 6. Pate has served as deputy director for the department since 2020. County Manager David McKee described Pate’s service as “a true reflection of public service at its finest” in a county press release.
The appointment comes after a 20-year career with the Parks & Recreation department. Pate was the program coordinator in 2002 and held two other positions in the department. In her current role as deputy director, Pate manages recreation center operations, annual budget oversight and marketing and community relations.
Pate will hold the position until a new director is selected and takes office.