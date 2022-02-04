Forsyth County OKs parkland swap for Polo Fields

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Close to 100 residents showed up Feb. 3 as the Forsyth County Commission voted to swap a portion of the new Denmark Park for property developed for sports at the Polo Fields.
The vote was 5-0.
The deal cedes just under two-thirds of Denmark Park – 50 acres – for almost 39 acres at Polo Fields, including its six soccer fields.
In all, 19 residents addressed commissioners on the issue during public comment. Sentiment was split almost evenly.
Resident Lisa Calloway spoke passionately against the land swap, accusing the county of shrouding the deal in secrecy up until the vote.
As the commission approved the purchase of Polo Fields, she and several other residents opposed to the deal stood up and left the chamber. Residents in favor of the deal applauded.
“They told us in December they would have a town hall, and they didn’t,” Calloway said as she exited the commission chambers. “We all come to this meeting and make a public comment, but it was very clear that they had already decided.”
Resident Mike Melz spoke to commissioners in favor of preserving the Polo Fields. He said the fields have become one of Forsyth County’s historical landmarks, the “crown jewel” of the county.
Speaking after the vote, Melz said he was gratified the Polo Fields will be preserved.
“When you look at the history of the Polo Fields, Prince Charles played polo there with the British royal polo team,” Melz said. “That’s history. That is definitively something to cherish.”
Melz said he wasn’t thrilled about the possibility of Denmark Park land being developed into houses, but that it made more sense to give up the park.
Under terms of the agreement, the county will purchase the Polo Fields property for $7.5 million.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the deal is contingent upon the county raising at least the same amount from the sale of the Denmark Park property. He said that if the county is unable to sell the portion of Denmark Park for at least $7.5 million by June 6, the contract to purchase Polo Fields is dissolved unless it is amended before then.
Developers have made efforts in recent years to rezone Polo Fields to allow residential and commercial developments. Residents around Denmark Park say they fear those development plans will now move to the park land.
The commission purchased the first plot of land that became Denmark Park in 2018 and budgeted $12 million for its development. When money became tight in 2020, the commission opted to divert those funds into improving existing parks.
District 3 County Commissioner Todd Levent, whose district covers Denmark Park, spoke against diverting the funds.
Polo Fields, about 5 miles northeast of the park, also falls in Levent’s district. Levent said he wished the county had the money to purchase Polo Fields and keep Denmark Park, but it wasn’t possible. He said it would be eight years before the county may have the funds to develop soccer fields at Denmark Park, and topography would limit it to four fields.
“We don’t just blindly do mean things to people,” Levent said in an interview prior to the vote. “It’s just that right now we need six fields desperately for these kids and we’re juggling what we have and our resources to maintain those fields.”
County commissioners informally agreed at a Dec. 2 meeting to hold a town hall regarding the land swap before the vote, but the meeting never occurred.
Meanwhile, residents near the park mounted a campaign to stop the deal.
Kay Veal, who sold the county most of the acreage for the park three years ago, said she and her late husband had turned down millions of dollars in offers from developers. She said her late husband was opposed to having the property covered in homes.
“My husband just did not want houses on his farm,” Veal said. “We turned down $10 million because he didn’t want houses on the property. Now it looks like they’re going to put houses on the property.”
