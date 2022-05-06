Forsyth County officials scrap over tattoo parlors, add restrictions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — What began as an effort by County Commissioner Laura Semanson to ease restrictions on tattoo parlors in Forsyth County drew heated debate May 5, with Semanson losing ground.

The County Commission voted 4-1 to explicitly prohibit tattoo parlors from operating in any area of the county currently covered by an overlay district – a “character” area where specific zoning and aesthetic rules apply. All other portions of the county not within an overlay district restrict tattoo parlors to areas zoned industrial.

Four of the county’s seven overlay districts already prohibit tattoo parlors. The May 5 vote added the remaining three.

Semanson cast the lone dissent vote.

The District 5 commissioner introduced the idea to relax restrictions on the businesses at the commission’s April 26 work session. She proposed removing tattoo parlors from the county’s “adult entertainment” classification, which restricts them to industrially zoned areas. Commissioners delayed a decision at the work session, but the topic resurfaced May 5 when an agenda item called for a proposal to amend the county code to specifically ban tattoo parlors from all overlay districts.

The overlays that now prohibit tattoo shops cover large swathes of southwestern Forsyth County, including much of Commission District 3 and parts of District 1 to the north and 2 to the south. The May 5 vote extends that ban to

Commissioner Todd Levent, who represents District 3, said during the April meeting that he didn’t want tattoo shops in his district.

Semanson argued that the county’s restrictions on tattoo parlors are outdated and that easing restrictions would still allow the commission to approve or reject parlors on a case-by-case basis. She also argued that because overlays are generally used to identify areas of the county with unique character, blanket restrictions affecting every county overlay ran counter to their purpose.

Levent noted industrial zones that allow tattoo shops are not dirty or otherwise undesirable. Semanson rebutted, pointing out that much of the county’s industrial space is occupied, and that new industrial developments are often pre-leased before they are even constructed.

During a public comment session on the item, two tattoo artists and parlor owners spoke against the proposed restriction.

Russ Abbott, a Forsyth County resident, owns Ink & Dagger Tattoo Studio in Roswell. He said he had to open his business outside of Forsyth County because of its restrictions.

Abbott said the overlay districts contain the most desirable commercial real estate in the county, and that adding the restrictions would turn anyone looking to open a high-end tattoo studio away from Forsyth County.

Rob Ingram, a former county resident, has owned Gold City Tattoo Company in Dawson County for more than 15 years. He said he did not open a studio in Forsyth County because it wasn’t open to them. He later moved to Dawsonville to be closer to his shop.

“We are people of integrity,” Ingram said. “We do life with the people in this community on a daily basis, whether it be judges, police officers, military. To say that I don’t have a right to invest in Forsyth County, invest my money in an area that’s going to be successful… you limit the quality of people that are going to open.”