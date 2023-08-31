Forsyth County officials divided over use of new health building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners blocked additional funding for a future county health facility in a split vote, reaching no consensus following a two-week postponement.

A motion to secure an additional $20,325 in design services for the Whole Health Building failed in a 2-2 vote Aug. 22 at a Board of Commissioners work session. Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills was absent from the meeting.

County staff said the change order would cover medical office space and examination rooms, with $11,000 of the total reserved for a sexual assault nurse examiner, or SANE, unit.

But, some commissioners expressed concerns about the facility being used for the SANE services, which would supplement the County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney investigations.

County Commission Chairman Alfred John and commissioners Kerry Hill and Laura Semanson argued the scope of the building has expanded since its conception, resulting in a higher bill for the government facility.

“If you take the County [Administration] Building and the Employee Center and separate that from this mental health facility and the Whole Health Building, what was originally proposed was that it would be about $23 million,” John said. “It’s been blended all in together, and the county has taken on added responsibility at the expense of our taxpayers. There’s a broader discussion than just this one item.”

The 65,000-square-foot Whole Health Building is estimated to cost $38 million, funded through American Rescue Plan dollars. It will also house the County Health Department.

The current Health Department was built in the 1960s and is located on Canton Highway.

The Whole Health facility is one of three buildings on the county’s new Administration Campus, slated to open in 2025. The $140 million campus will also include an Employee Center and a new County Administration Building on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.

The Whole Health Building will also house a mental health center that will provide inpatient, outpatient and crisis services, operated by Avita Community Partners.

Still, Semanson argued sexual assault services are better suited at a hospital, a sentiment she also expressed when the change order was first presented Aug. 8 at a work session.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt that the County [Administration] Building or the health center at that campus was necessarily the proper environment to conduct these types of services,” Semanson said. “And that a true hospital would provide a lot more professionalism, consistency, availability, as well as a little bit more privacy for the affected individual.”

At the Aug. 8 meeting, commissioners approved $247,038 in change orders for the other two facilities on the new Administration Campus. The health building has failed to garner the same support.

Commissioner Todd Levent said the SANE services are desperately needed in the county, but he agreed with Hill the county should have more information before committing the funds.

County Manager David McKee requested commissioners vote on the change order and said he would meet with local partners to discuss the SANE services to present more details at a later date.

“This will be a county building at the end of the day,” McKee said. “Which means … you, as the board, can dictate from a policy standpoint what services we allow to go into this facility.”

After a lengthy debate, Levent proposed a motion, seconded by Hill, to approve the change order. Semanson and John voted to deny the funding.