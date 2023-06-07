Forsyth County officials conflicted on smart kiosks proposal

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A proposal to add smart kiosks that could collect public data along major roadways drew concerns and differing opinions among Forsyth County commissioners at their May 23 work session.
Commissioners approved an encroachment agreement with Smartpoint.io allowing it access to county right-of-way for a study to determine the locations and public benefits of up to seven interactive kiosks.
The kiosks, which are proposed on roadways like McFarland Parkway and Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Halcyon, could display county information and advertisements.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the devices could also collect data, which developers say could be used in public safety matters and for communicating with vehicles.
County Commission Chairman Alfred John said the kiosks could be helpful infrastructure for autonomous vehicles as technology advances.
“Transportation is going to change,” John said. “I think it’s fundamentally going to change where it’s going to be a lot more autonomous vehicles, and we have to have the infrastructure in place for that, whether it’s going to be led by states, whether it’s going to be led by counties or cities, or whether it’s going to be a combination of public-private partnership.”
But, commissioners expressed concerns about the data the kiosks could collect, how it would be monetized and which entities own the information.
Scott Evans of the County Chamber of Commerce said the data collected by the kiosks would be no different than what is already gathered by smartphones.
Smartpoint.io CEO Eric Hornsby said no information would be shared without the permission of Forsyth County.
Even so, Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she was concerned with the emergence of advertising on public roadways. She said residents had long expressed interest in reducing street advertising, and the county had made efforts to remove traditional billboards from along roadways.
Mills said the kiosks would be better suited in a mixed-use development with foot traffic, like Halcyon.
“And these people came out in droves in our community that were against billboards,” Mills said. “Just driving down the road, having these signs in people’s faces, I think people are going to be irate.”
Commissioner Todd Levent proposed amending the agreement to allow county staff to research the public benefits of the kiosks and explore ways to remove advertising from the devices.
Smartpoint.io will return with more details on the project and study findings before any commitment is made.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the amended agreement. Mills cast the dissenting vote.
In other matters at the meeting, the County Commission unanimously approved a new policy to reimburse up to $1,000 in tuition for eligible full-time county employees each year.