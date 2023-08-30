Forsyth County officials celebrate new amenities at Lanierland Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials gathered Aug. 19 at Lanierland Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate new recreational amenities opening this fall.
The $16.5 million expansion marks phase two of the Lanierland Park master plan and is funded through SPLOST VII revenues and impact fees.
New amenities include additional parking; a football and lacrosse fieldhouse; a walking path; an all-inclusive playground; a Miracle League field; four baseball and softball fields; four pickleball courts; and six tennis courts.
“The new amenities and facilities at the park have something for everyone to enjoy,” County Parks and Recreation Director Kirk Franz said.
Lose Design handled consulting for the project, and Astra Group Inc. provided general contracting.
Participants of Miracle League, a nonprofit for adults and children with special needs, performed a ceremonial first pitch on the new field and held a game exhibition after the ribbon-cutting.