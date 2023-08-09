Forsyth County officials break ground on long-anticipated Denmark Library

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Library staff and local and state officials gathered on a humid morning July 27 to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Denmark Library, a $15 million facility in southwest Forsyth County.

Most of the bill, $9.7 million, is covered by SPLOST VIII revenue. Some $4.4 million is funded through state grants and county impact fees. In June, the Forsyth County Commission granted the library $280,000 to cover construction costs.

The 9.5-acre site, the second library in County Commissioner Todd Levent’s District 3 and the first in the southwestern corner of the county, was purchased in 2018. The 22,504-square-foot facility will feature 75,000 books and materials; a quiet room for studying and reading; and personal study rooms tailored for remote working.

Further plans include adult, children and teen sections, as well as a bookstore. Denmark Library will also be the first to have a drive-up window for retrieving books on hold.

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is charged with the design of the facility, and construction will be completed by Albion General Contractors.

Staff estimate construction will be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.

Denmark Library is the county library system’s fifth branch. It follows the 2013 opening of the $7 million Post Road Library, also in District 3, and the 2018 expansion of Sharon Forks Library, which originally opened in 2000.

“Post Road Library is at max capacity, could even be seen that tables and chairs are always full,” Levent said. “So, making today a reality is a must.”

The facility neighbors Denmark High School on Fowler Road and the future site of the new Midway Elementary School on Mullinax Road. Officials at the groundbreaking emphasized the library will be an invaluable resource for all county residents, including students.

“There really is no greater gift that you can give to the children and families of your communities,” Georgia Public Library Service State Librarian Julie Walker said. “We've never needed libraries more than we do today.”