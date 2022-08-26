Forsyth County officials approve two new senior communities

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials have approved two new communities with unique amenities and options for active seniors in north and south Forsyth County.
County commissioners unanimously approved plans Aug. 18 for a 113-unit independent senior living community off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth, and a 66-unit senior condo development off Matt Highway in north Forsyth.
The first project, presented by attorney Ethan Underwood, will be built on 22.7 acres off Atlanta Highway adjacent to the Preserve at Fowler Mill subdivision.
Underwood said the project is designed as an age restricted “urban village” community, with commercial offices in the front half of the development and residences at the back half.
“This is going to bring a true mixed-use senior housing product to an area that we think will fit in and blend in well with the adjoining property owners,” Underwood said at the county Planning Commission meeting July 29. “Without having too intense of a use.”
As an added incentive to the county, developers have pledged to set aside two units in the complex for a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a non-law enforcement Forsyth County Public Safety employee, like a firefighter, 911 operator, paramedic or EMT.
County officials said they are interested in making an agreement like this standard in all local rental developments to increase safety and security for residents, while also giving the county a powerful new recruiting tool.
“The objective is to have a deputy in one, and another person from our public safety apparatus that’s not a deputy in the other,” Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard said. “But if there’s no demand, both of them can be either deputies or non-deputy law enforcement.”
The second development approved, the Orchards Coal Mountain, will be built on 26.4 acres off Matt Highway near North Forsyth High School, project attorney Christopher Light said.
At the same July 29 Planning Commission meeting, Light said the development will be a fitting addition to the area, bringing active older adults to the growing Coal Mountain Community, without placing a burden on local schools and infrastructure.
“We believe strongly that this property is perfectly situated for this type of use,” he said. “The residents are active parts of the communities ... but they also don’t impact the schools, they’re not out and about during the heaviest traffic times.”
Plans for the development also protect the environment better than any other use might, Light said, because they leave most portions of the property, including a large stream, virtually untouched.
“In fact, there are 14 of the 26 acres designated for open space,” he said. “That’s 53 percent of the site.”
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said a community for active seniors has been needed in her district for quite a while, but unfortunately the only nearby options until now have been assisted living communities.
Mills said she has heard from many local seniors who want to stay in North Forsyth, but also want to live around other people in their golden years.
“They have said, ‘we want to live in a senior housing community, but we don’t want to leave district 4,’” she said. “And we have none.”
Orchards Coal Mountain will also include several construction conditions that board members said made the proposal more attractive to the county.
Developers have agreed to build an amenity area with “no less than two” pickle ball courts with the project and sidewalks down Matt Highway, that will connect to the sidewalks at Coal Mountain Drive and eventually the North Subarea Trail Network.
“I’m expecting all those seniors to be using that sidewalk,” Mills said.