Forsyth County officials approve projects near neighborhoods amid debate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In a meeting spanning nearly four hours, Forsyth County planning officials approved proposals for new projects bordering subdivisions April 25, following resident requests to preserve the character of their neighborhoods.
The County Planning Commission unanimously voted to endorse a conditional use permit request to operate a special event facility and short-term rental in existing buildings on Matt Highway.
Residents of the neighboring Haddon Hall subdivision attended the meeting to oppose the projects, citing concerns about noise disturbances, security, traffic and the definition of a special event.
Project attorney Sean Courtney said the owner intends to use the venue for events such as birthday parties and weddings.
Courtney said he and the applicant had worked to be considerate of nearby residents’ concerns, and the site will employ two law enforcement officers at events with 100 or more guests and allow a maximum of 72 events each year.
Resident pushback
Despite those reassurances, residents said they remain concerned with conditions on the request that allow a maximum of 228 guests, 76 parking spaces and events Monday-Thursday until 9 p.m.
Speaker Leaha Murphy said the permit would increase noise, air and light pollution in the community and decrease the level of service on the highway.
“Approval of this permit will cause a detrimental change to the quality of life of all surrounding properties, as the approval will allow for these increases to be year-round,” Murphy said.
Other residents raised the same concerns.
Speaker Andrew Nelson said he had purchased his home because he wanted to settle down in a quiet area, which does not align with the site plans.
Under the property’s current zoning, Courtney and Planning Commissioner Adrian Flack, whose district includes the property, said the landowner is allowed to host an unlimited number of events with no limitations on the number of guests.
“My effort on this has been to try to make it a better product for you all than what you currently have,” Flack said.
The Planning Commission’s recommendation will be considered for final approval at an upcoming public hearing before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Mixed-use plan approved
In other action at the meeting, the Planning Commission approved a request to rezone 140 acres on Fowler Hill, Union Hill and Mullinax roads to a master planned district.
Project attorney Christopher Light said the plan will create a hybrid living and shopping center similar to Vickery Village.
"The biggest difference I would say, though, is that this product has learned from Vickery’s mistakes,” Light said. “We’re going to have better roads, better pedestrian connectivity, better usable park space and stormwater management as amenities.”
Area residents said the development could negatively affect the character of the area.
Speaker Rafael Pargas said he was concerned about the project’s impact on classroom capacity at nearby schools, additional traffic and the commercial spaces on the lot being left vacant.
"This development, high-density development, doesn’t belong in the middle of all these neighborhoods that are 1.5-2 density,” speaker David Blevins said in opposition to the plans.
Craig Barnaby, who spoke in favor of the project, said Kennemore Wholesale Nursery, which formerly sat on the lot, is deteriorating, and the development would add value and something to be proud of in the neighborhood.
The rezoning request was recommended for approval 3-2, with commissioners Stacy Guy and Tim Dineen opposed.
Final approval will be considered by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at an upcoming meeting.