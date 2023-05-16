Forsyth County nonprofit opens free health clinic

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County’s roughly 27,000 uninsured residents now have access to free health care with the opening of Forsyth Community Clinic.
The nonprofit opened its first permanent location May 5 in suite 803 at 102 Mary Alice Park Road in Cumming.
Forsyth Community Clinic provides nonemergency health care to low-income residents aged 18-65 who do not have insurance. Staffed by volunteers, the clinic offers prescription assistance, referrals and basic health screenings.
Previously open Saturdays at The Place, the clinic now has its own space and was scheduled to open for patients May 13.
Executive Director Evan Shoemake said the clinic is considering expanding hours from Saturdays to weekday evenings, but more information on hours of operation will be published soon.
Shoemake, whose life was saved by a free clinic in New York City, said the operation is personally important to him, and everyone should have access to care when it is needed.
“There are so many reasons we can all say people don't deserve health care, or they do,” Shoemake said. “The fact that all of you are standing here today proves to me that people do care, and that they do want to help and that there are great things happening in this community.”
Clinic board members joined state Rep. Todd Jones and County Commission Chairman Alfred John for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are excited to now have a physical home for the clinic, a place that is more than just a representation of the work of our incredible volunteers and supporters,” Board Chair Kristine Walden said.
Those interested in volunteering or supporting the clinic can visit forsythcommunityclinic.org.