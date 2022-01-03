Forsyth County moves to raise fees on vicious animals

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners are expected to give formal approval to a measure that will raise fees for vicious and dangerous animals.
The proposal, which drew unanimous support during the commission work session Dec. 21, would more than quadruple initial and annual fees the county currently charges.
Right now, Forsyth County assesses among the lowest fees for vicious and dangerous animals in all of Metro Atlanta.
As defined by county code, a dangerous dog is one that punctures a person’s skin with their teeth without causing serious injury or aggressively attacks in a manner that causes a person to reasonably believe that it poses an immediate threat of serious injury, or while off the owner’s property kills a pet animal.
A vicious dog is an animal that inflicts serious injury on a person or causes serious injury to a person resulting from reasonable attempts to escape from the dog's attack.
The county’s Animal Control Department has reported an increase in classifications over the past year.
County Commissioner Todd Levent wanted assurance that the new fees were cost neutral for the county, and that the increase would not overcompensate the government at the expense of residents. He said he wants to ensure that the cost increase is justified.
Department officials said the intent of the fee increase is to serve as a deterrent, but it also will help defray – but not fully cover – costs incurred in manpower and other expenses in addressing vicious and dangerous dogs.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the increase will most certainly deter ownership of vicious and dangerous dogs, but “I strongly suspect that the costs that the county’s providing still exceed this amount.”
“I suspect the cost of our services, the cost of the inspections, the cost of the apparatus of the county is still not really even captured by these amounts,” he said.
Animal Services Supervisor Haley Brown said the county requires insurance policies on dogs classified as vicious. Owners of dangerous dogs are not affected by the insurance requirement.
“Unless the insurance company is alerted by another citizen…we don’t report them to their homeowner’s insurance,” she said.
On the other hand, a vicious animal does require a $50,000 insurance policy, Brown said.
