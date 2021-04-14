FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners moved to formalize a new standard that lowers the number of units allowed on a sewer system within areas zoned for multi-family.
The change affects those districts zoned Res 6, and it lowers the number of units allowed on an approved public or private sewer system to four per acre. The current standard allows six units per acre.
At the same April 6 work session, commissioners placed a moratorium on applications for developments in Res 6 zoning that seek more than four units on the same sewer system. The moratorium runs through May 6 when commissioners can hold a public hearing on the proposed change to the Res 6 zoning standard.
The moratorium would not ban applications from developers seeking to allow four units per acre on a sewer system within Res 6 zoning.
In other matters covered at the work session, commissioners moved forward with a plan to increase the number of members of the Development Authority to nine. There are currently seven appointed members.
Commissioner Molly Cooper said expanding the panel to nine members could help fortify it to keep pace with the county’s surge in growth. She also recommended commissioners delay appointing the additional members until they can be vetted properly.
Commissioner Todd Levent said in his time on the commission, he’s come to know of other counties with a wide range of members on their development authorities. He said most county officials he’s spoken to say that nine members is a “nightmare.”
“They’re always disputing each other,” he said. “The ones that have seven say it’s extremely difficult.”
He said there were discussions about a half dozen years ago about expanding the number of county commissioners, but after a lot of debate, they all felt five was the right number.
“You’ve already got seven on the Development Authority,” Levent said. “That’s a lot.”
Adding board members is not always a good answer, he said.
“Do we start adding members to every single board there is under the same philosophy?” Levent asked. “And, I say ‘no’”
Commissioner Laura Semanson countered that the current board has lacked an energetic agenda, sometimes deciding simply not to meet at times.
“They should be meeting,” she said. “They should be trying to see how they can assist with business development in the county.”
Reconstituting board membership, she said, could get the Development Authority on track to meeting regularly and taking on economic expansion. She said she endorses the idea of expanding the membership to nine.
No final decisions were made on the proposal, but it may resurface in future weeks as a separate item for consideration.
