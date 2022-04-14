Forsyth County moves forward with parks improvements

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners moved forward with plans to improve four county parks at its April 12 work session.

Improvements to Sawnee Mountain Park, Sharon Springs Park, Central Park and Fowler Park will cost the county a total of around $693,000. The lion’s share of the money — $540,500 — will go toward replacing 13-year-old artificial turf fields at Sawnee Mountain and Sharon Springs parks.

Commissioners voted to award the turf replacement contract to South Carolina-based Sprinturf, whose bid came in well below the county’s budget for the project. Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the county had budgeted $600,000 for the upgrade.

About $99,000 will go toward resurfacing tennis courts at Central Park and Fowler Park, and the other $53,100 will go to replace rooftop HVAC units at Central Park’s recreation center.

The board also approved another $53,000 contract for TerraMark Land Surveys to conduct a topographic survey for the construction of a recreation center at Matt Park.

Outside of work on the county’s parks, the Board of Commissioners approved a $71,200 agreement for United Consulting to provide geotechnical engineering services for the development of the county’s new administration campus on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.

The campus is set to include a new four-story, steel-framed administration building, a single-story employee center and a “whole health” building for employees. The administration building is proposed to be about twice the size of the current government facility on East Main Street, which was built in 1995.

According to the project proposal from United Consulting, the heavily wooded project site contains a homeless encampment consisting of two tents and a mobile home.

The board also approved the purchase of a truck for the county’s Department of Animal Services to operate a mobile veterinary clinic and adoption center. The $323,100 truck will be purchased using funds from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax approved in 2018.

The 26-foot truck will be outfitted with a surgical suite, dental equipment, a digital X-ray machine and built-in caging.

Forsyth County Animal Shelter Director Cindy Iacopella said using the truck as an offside adoption center would help increase the shelter’s live release rate and reduce euthanasia of shelter animals. The mobile surgical suite will allow animal services to target areas overrun with feral cats and spay and neuter them.

The medical equipment will also allow animal services to perform emergency surgery and diagnostics and offer offsite pet vaccination and microchipping.

Because the April 12 meeting was a work session, all approved items will appear on the consent agenda at the commission’s April 21 regular meeting for formal approval.