Forsyth County Manager finalists announced

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has tapped its two assistant county managers as frontrunners to replace outgoing County Manager Kevin Tanner.
Assistant County managers Brandon Kenney and David McKee were announced as finalists for the position Nov. 23.
Forsyth County Manager finalists
Kenney, a longtime county employee, has served as assistant county manager since 2021 and currently oversees Planning and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Senior Services, Code Compliance and Animal Services Departments for the county.
Prior to serving as assistant county manager, Kenney served as the county’s Chief Information Officer, and ran multiple county information and technology departments.
McKee was also appointed as assistant county manager in 2021 and currently runs the county’s Engineering, Recycling and Solid Waste, Fleet Services, Public Transportation and Public Facilities departments. He previously served as Dawson County Public Work’s Director.
County officials are not expected to decide whether Kenney or McKee will succeed Tanner until at least Dec. 8.
“The mission of the County Manager's Office is to manage day-to-day operations of the county on behalf of the chairman and Board of Commissioners, to ensure that tax dollars are spent and accounted for in a responsible manner and to respond to the needs and concerns of the citizens of Forsyth County,” officials said in a release following the announcement.
Tanner will become commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities on Dec. 16, succeeding the retired Judy Fitzgerald.
“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “It is thanks to his forward-thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The department will be in good hands under his leadership.”
During his time in the Georgia House of Representatives, Tanner served as chairman of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which laid the groundwork for passage of legislation this year overhauling the delivery of mental-health services in Georgia.
At a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting after the announcement, Tanner said he was honored at the responsibility Kemp had entrusted him with and glad that Forsyth County was being left with a strong team of leaders.
“Being a appointed by the governor to run one of the largest state agencies is an honor,” he said. “We've been able to build an incredible team here. And I'm excited about the leadership we've been able to put in place and I think the long-term projection or trajectory of Forsyth County is going to be really positive.”
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.