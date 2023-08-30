Forsyth County Library System to feature lectures on diaspora

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Public Library system will host a series of free programs and reading groups on displacement, migration and diaspora from August to March.
The Yiddish Book Center awarded the library system a grant for the “Stories of Exile” series. The book center grant provided the libraries with copies of three books translated from Yiddish into English.
The series explores narratives on home, identity, memory and belonging by pairing a Yiddish text with a book related to other cultures in the community.
“Many in our community have lived through the circumstances of dispossession, exile, migration and/or diaspora and will find their own experiences reflected in the literature,” Library Information Services Supervisor Brooke Rose said. “The discussions will also help others who have not had these experiences understand and empathize with the condition of such a rapidly growing demographic in our community.”
Karen Isenberg Jones presented the first program “What Is Exile?” Aug. 15 at the Sharon Forks Library.
A reading group on Yenta Mash’s “On the Landing” and Roberta Fernández’s “Intaglio” is scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 also at the Sharon Forks Library.
New American Pathways will host “Empathy for the Refugee Experience” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Post Road Library. A second reading group on Chava Rosenfarb’s “In the Land of the Postscript” and Murali Kamma’s “Not Native” will follow at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Sharon Forks.
A “Yiddish Language and Culture” program will be held at an undecided date in December at the Hampton Park Library.
The series continues in 2024 with a reading group on Jacob Glatstein’s “The Glatstein Chronicles” and James Baldwin’s “The Stranger in the Village” at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Sharon Forks Library.
A “The Stories We Share” lecture will be held in February at the Cumming Library, with details to be decided.
A final reading group on Ha Jin’s “A Good Fall” and Mash, Rosenfarb and Glatstein’s stories will conclude the series at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Sharon Forks Library.
Additional reading group discussions will be held in January and March.
Those interested can register online for the reading groups at forsythpl.org/events.