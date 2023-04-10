Forsyth County Library hosts strategic planning event

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Armed with a survey of some 2,000 patrons, Forsyth County Public Library officials hosted a strategic planning retreat March 18 to chart a course to expand services.
Speaking at the six-hour session held at the Sharon Forks branch, Library Director Anna Lyle said patrons requested more resources, books, programs and study rooms. Overall feedback on current services, she said, was positive.
Attendees identified community partnerships and public awareness as opportunities for improvement.
Input from the event will be adopted into a strategic plan rough draft to be refined by the Library Board and Public Library Leadership Team. Lyle said the board is expected to adopt the new strategic plan in May or June.
The library hosted a similar event in 2017 to craft a 2017-2022 Strategic Plan.
Forsyth County Public Library Board Chair Kristin Morrissey said the community could benefit from more meetings like the retreat.
“The library retreat provided a unique opportunity for the sharing of ideas and challenges between community support organizations and fresh faces of all ages representing a broad cross section of our community,” Morrissey said. “The large group and breakout session format and receptive environment encouraged open conversations and the rapid-fire flow of ideas and information.”
Library Communications Manager Leslie Marinelli presented an overview of the library’s five core products, including eResources, services, spaces, programs and materials.
Pinecrest Academy Head of School Jake Rodgers said parents have told him the library makes raising a family easier.
County officials attended the retreat, including County Commission Chairman Alfred John, County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills and Sheriff Ron Freeman. Georgia State Rep. Carter Barrett also attended.