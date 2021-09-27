Forsyth County launches app to connect residents with government

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County just launched a mobile application for County news, among other features, called Connect2Forsyth. The app was introduced at the Sept. 21 County Commission work session.
The app allows county residents to connect with their local government officials, pay their water bills, as well as view a calendar of upcoming events in the county. Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney said the app will offer a “new, exciting way to interact with their government.”
Another feature on the app includes a directory that allows citizens to connect with the proper department to handle their needs.
Through the app, users can:
- Report issues in the county, such as code compliance complaints and road debris
- Pay water bills and property taxes
- Read up-to-date news on the county
- View a calendar of upcoming events and meetings
- Be able to contact district commissioners
The app is available on all platforms, which includes the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Android users. With any requests that residents submit on the app, they can check the status for updates on their submissions when it is addressed by county staff members.
In other action at the work session, Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Joey Smith, deputy director of Emergency Management, updated commissioners on the latest COVID-19 numbers. Smith said county cases have declined over the past two weeks and they expect that trend to continue.
The county is providing a COVID-19 test site to the public, free of charge, which is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. County manager Kevin Tanner said they anticipate cases to spike after Thanksgiving and into the new year.
