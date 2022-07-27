Forsyth County invokes past with New Hope Elementary ribbon-cutting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — New Hope Elementary School represents a fresh start in more ways than one for Forsyth County.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 23, New Hope Elementary School Principal Laura Webb said she is excited to lead the school from the ground up. She was previously the principal at Big Creek.

“This experience has been nothing short of incredible, and I know this will continue to be one of the most satisfying phases of my career,” Webb said. “Thank you for the faith that you have placed in me as New Hope’s first principal.”

The ribbon-cutting was the community’s first chance to walk through the halls before the first day of school on Aug. 4. At a cost of $28 million, New Hope sits on a 42-acre site off Castleberry Road.

It is the 23rd elementary school in Forsyth County Schools and the last of four schools built under the nearly $300 million bond approved by Forsyth County voters in 2018. It features learning spaces, upstairs gym, downstairs media center with flexible seating and a large outdoor courtyard.

Webb said New Hope is designed to make learning fun while positioning students for success. With a capacity for 1,174 students, it is also intended to relieve overcrowding at nearby Big Creek, Brandywine, Shiloh Point, Midway, Vickery Creek and Whitlow elementary schools.

The project broke ground October 2021.

Before opening the school up for self-guided tours on July 23, Webb shared a bit of history about education in Forsyth County, saying that the name New Hope invokes the African American children who grew up in the community in the late 1800s.

Webb said that by the early 1900s, these children were getting very limited tools and resources for their education and were forced to attend different schools. One of those schools, Webb said, was called New Hope.

“In 1912, the African American community was no longer welcome in Forsyth County,” Webb said. “Horrible atrocities affected black families at the time, forcing them to flee the county, leave behind their homes, their livelihoods, their belongings, and yes, even their schools, including the original New Hope.”

While Forsyth County can’t change its history, Webb said, it can acknowledge it.

“We vow that history will not repeat itself,” Webb said. “That is why we are proud to be the new New Hope. Our New Hope will be a new beginning. Our New Hope will welcome all students, families and visitors from our community, and [it] will be a place where everyone feels respected, valued and connected.”

The event was attended by Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden and School Board members Lindsey Adams, Kristin Morrissey, Wes McCall, Tom Cleveland and Darla Light. State School Superintendent Richard Woods and other elected officials were also there.