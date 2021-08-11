FORSYTH, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting was just under 30 minutes, as commissioners postponed most of the agenda items until the Sept. 2 work session.
The first agenda items included public hearings regarding alcohol licenses at some distributors. Licenses were issued to:
• Goodlife Liquor, 6075 Post Road, Suite 100
• Blue Glass Liquor and Wine, 6015 Post Road, Suite C
The bulk of the meeting consisted of recognition and celebration of government employees and their work over the decades.
Commissioners also recognized resident and Eagle Scout Omkar Tamhane for his recent completion of all 137 merit badges in the Boy Scouts of America.
Tamhane is one of fewer than 500 Scouts in history who have earned all badges. The badges that Tamhane earned include scuba diving, aviation, skating, archery and backpacking.
Tamhane is a member of Troop 27 in the Atlanta area council and earned Eagle Scout status in 2019.
Commissioner Alfred John recognized Tamhane on behalf of the board for his “rare and difficult achievement,” and for “representing the county through determination, hard work and Scout spirit.”
Also at the meeting, 15 employees were recognized for Milestone Service Awards, presented to those with 25 years or more of service.
County Manager Kevin Tanner recognized the employees.
“Forsyth has been very blessed with employees that have been here 25 years or more,” Tanner said. “I want to personally thank each one of them for their dedication and commitment to Forsyth County as well as their outstanding service to our residents.”
