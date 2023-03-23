Forsyth County grants family service agency more flexibility

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials approved an annual funding agreement March 21 that grants the Division of Family and Children Services more control over its funds.
The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the agreement for the 2023 fiscal year. It allows the division to use up to $80,000 of its $140,000 budget to supplement salaries for full-time employees.
County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said the division is struggling, and the state is offering a receptionist position at a $28,000 salary, which has remained vacant.
Division Director Cara Bowen said the current financial agreement allows reimbursements for qualified expenses, such as diapers and clothing needs for foster children.
With the new agreement, case workers who may incur expenses, such as buying dinner, for children who have not been placed can be reimbursed, she said.
Bowen said the request does not increase the division’s budget but allows it to use portions of its funds without the qualified requirements. She said the division submits monthly invoices of how the funds were used to the county.
Forsyth County, like the rest of the state, is struggling to recruit foster homes, Bowen said, and the complexities of foster cases and families have increased since she started in 2000.
“As a result of that, the challenges and the needs have increased, and it's just too much for a lot of our foster parents,” Bowen said. "We are losing foster parents as a result of kids’ behaviors, things that are happening or are occurring in their home, and as a result, it’s equally problematic in recruiting.”
Commissioners approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2022 nonprofit agreement with the division as well, which allows it to provide retention bonuses to employees.
Alcohol code changes
Commissioners approved an amendment to the county alcohol code allowing cheese and wine shops to sell alcohol for on-premise consumption with a daily maximum of three pours per person.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the code requires that 50 percent of a business’s revenue comes from food sales to serve alcohol, but it makes exceptions for on-premise consumption at marinas, bowling alleys, art studio galleries, cigar shops, on golf courses, in arenas and at luxury elite vintage auto sales.
The amendment adds wine and cheese shops to the list of exceptions.
Amy Moreau, owner of Talk of the Table at The Collection, said her store is licensed as a deli, and she sells packaged wine, tasting flights, charcuterie boards and cheese. Her store would operate no differently, she said, but she would be able to sell wine while customers eat.
Moreau said the alcohol ordinance carved out exceptions allowing some businesses that have no kitchen or that don’t sell food at all to serve wine by the glass.
“The ability to add this on, for me, is much more in line with the food requirement than the other things that have been carved out,” she said.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to move the amendment for a public hearing.
In other matters at the work session, commissioners proclaimed April 2 Education and Sharing Day in Forsyth County. The day commemorates Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s birthday on the Jewish calendar, which falls between March 21 and April 21.
In addition to promoting the values, Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel said the holiday encourages county residents to donate to charities by placing money in a yellow ARK, or “acts of routine kindness.”
“Imagine if every single desk in Forsyth County had a yellow ARK symbolizing to everyone that works for this county the power of their daily routine kindness,” Mentz said. “That would be an amazing thing.”
Mentz said county schools have already placed the ARKs in every classroom, and teachers encourage students each morning to start the day with kindness.