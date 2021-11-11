Forsyth County fosters agritourism with new use permit

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — No farm, no food.
And for Forsyth County, no farms, no tourism.
County Commissioners gave a boost to area farmers Nov. 4, approving conditional use permits on five sites for agritourism, a designation that will allow landowners to use their property for tourism interests.
Georgia’s agritourism industry accounted for $124 million to the state’s economy in 2020, according to the Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development at the University of Georgia. It runs the gamut from wedding venues and wineries to tree farms and camping.
It also allows farmers greater choice of markets for how they use their land.
All residents who spoke at the public hearing said County Manager Kevin Tanner was a driving force behind the agritourism effort.
“The energy [Kevin Tanner] has put into this initiative will wind up preserving hundreds of acres of farmland,” said Kinsey Family Farm owner Jim Kinsey. “It makes it easier for those of us working in agritourism to keep our farms and keep it profitable.”
The county’s agritourism conditional use permit was established in July to open more avenues for farmers with 20 acres or more. It allows landowners to use the property for any business that is agriculture related. It also provides for flexibility, allowing operators to switch from one ag-related enterprise to another without applying for another permit.
Commissioners unanimously approved all five agritourism agenda items Nov. 4.
Commissioner Laura Semanson said the approval of agritourism is important because it grants farmers the freedom to choose how they want to monetize their property and thus benefit the county.
Tanner, who has had a farm in his family since 1850, said farmland is something personal to him, and he wants to see it preserved for generations to come.
With the value of land increasing in Forsyth County, providing farmers with the means to expand uses through agritourism will help them develop their property successfully while preserving green space, Tanner said.
“[Farming] is part of who we are as a community and where we came from,” Tanner said. “It’s important to remember where we came from and to preserve part of that heritage and finding a way to do that that allows citizens to keep their property and to keep it in a farming use is beneficial to not only the family but the community as a whole.”
