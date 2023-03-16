Forsyth County fire officials receive promotions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga.— The Forsyth County Fire Department promoted 25 officials at its annual recognition ceremony at Local Church Forsyth March 11.
Fire Chief Barry Head said it was an honor to recognize personnel who had reached levels of achievement in their careers with the department.
“I am proud to work beside all of the men and women that serve in the Forsyth County Fire Department; their service and dedication have my highest appreciation,” Head said.
Randall Todd Sliger was promoted to battalion chief, and Shane Lively and Jeremiah Anderson received the title of captain.
Department officials promoted Chantz Adams to senior fire inspector and Erin Long to senior fire prevention training officer.
The department promoted Jonathan Arendt, Joseph Clark, Dan Clausen, Alex Goebel, Donald Holtfreter, Kyle Horton, Bobby Hughes, Dustin Jurceka, Nick Kitchen and Tony Monk to fire apparatus operators.
Drew Allingham, Howie Barrett, Johnny Capps, Michael Cody, Clark Coleman, Anthony DiMercurio, Matthew Johnson, Justin Rogers, Miguel Salazar and Marlin Thompson were promoted to lieutenant.
Department officials also presented Life-Saved Awards to those who performed outstanding actions during life-threatening situations, Unit Citation Awards and recognition of the department itself for its receipt of the Don Hendricks Award at the Forsyth County School District’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Ceremony.