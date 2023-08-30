Forsyth County fire investigators continue probe into barn blaze

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department is still investigating the Aug. 6 barn fire that killed 26 horses at 9533 Old Preserve Trail.
County fire officials reported responding around 6 a.m. Aug. 6 to reports of smoke near the road, which is in northwest Forsyth County. Additional calls received at the County 911 Center confirmed the smoke was from a structure fire.
Officials reported the fire was advanced and had been burning for a long time before it was discovered. Firefighters attempted a defensive fire suppression because the whole barn was engulfed, and it was impossible to enter.
The barn was declared a total loss, and 26 horses inside died. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
County Fire Department Technical Services Division Chief Jason Shivers said the condemned roof has since been removed so the structure is safe for entry. The state Department of Agriculture oversaw the removal of the dead horses, some of which were buried on-site, returned to their owners for burial or cremated.
The site is home to Blue Springs Farm, where many county children have learned how to ride. Shivers said the Fire Department has had conversations with some of the owners of the horses that were boarded in the barn.
“The stories are just devastating,” he said. “They’ve lost a member of their family, is the best way I can say it.”
Shivers said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no end in sight as yet. The department employs three fire investigators, who have been working with the property owner, Blue Springs Farm and the owners of the horses.
A fundraiser benefiting the farm can be found at gofund.me/0d8f13f5.