Forsyth County Fire Department schedules Junior Fire Academy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department announced it will host a Junior Fire Academy summer camp program for students to learn about firefighting June 19-23.
Students will learn about the education and experience of firefighting, search-and-rescue, EMS and other topics. The program is free and is open to students entering the seventh and eighth grade this upcoming school year.
Space for the camp is limited, and those interested in attending must submit an application no later than May 5.
County Fire Chief Barry Head said the academy is always a highlight of the Fire Department’s year.
“Beyond getting to experience what a week in the life of a firefighter is like, students will have the opportunity to learn lessons about teamwork, responsibility, leadership and general best safety practices,” Head said.
The camp will run from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Fire Department Headquarters at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex. There will be a 4 p.m. deadline to pick up campers.
Applications can be completed at www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Fire-Department/Community-Risk-Reduction.
For more information, call the Fire Department Public Education Division at 770-205-4688 or email Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long at enlong@forsythco.com.
— Shelby Israel