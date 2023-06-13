Forsyth County divided on imposing term limits

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Backed into a corner for their political survival, two Forsyth County commissioners squared off with colleagues at a June 1 meeting in a heated debate over term limits.
The Board of Commissioners discussed a proposal that would limit service to a maximum of three consecutive terms for a total of 12 years.
If the measure is enacted, commissioners Todd Levent, first elected in 2010, and Cindy Jones Mills, first elected in 2012, would be ineligible for another term.
Neighboring counties such as Fulton and Gwinnett do not impose term limits on county commissioners.
While the item came up only for discussion and not for a vote, Commissioner Laura Semanson and Chairman Alfred John said term limits would allow other community members a chance to serve and prevent commissioners from becoming too entrenched in their positions.
“The population has been generally wary of elected officials who have stayed in office for decades, and even locally, you've seen some examples of that,” John said. “After a few years, the incumbent kind of becomes entrenched and pretty influential. They also get a tremendous amount of campaign contributions, which tends to be a barrier for entry for people.”
Levent and Mills argued on the contrary, commissioners who spend years in office are more intimately acquainted with their constituents.
Mills said her decade in office has allowed her to accomplish more.
“I know through my experience and doing two overlays and doing a trail plan and seeking grants for Eagles Beak Park and seeking grants for Bennett Park and different things, there is no way I had that level of knowledge in my first or my second term,” Mills said. “The Coal Mountain Town Center took me six years to do.”
Levent also said county commissioners’ closeness to the community prevents them from becoming career politicians because they typically only last two to three terms.
“We represent an area,” Levent said. “We vote county-wide, and when the people are done with us, they’re done with us. That's why we don't last very long.”
Commissioners reached no consensus on the topic, and no action was taken, but some of the exchanges threw political decorum out the window.
At one point, Semanson said it’s easy to become “jaded” when one spends a long time in office, and John emphasized the state Legislature makes the final decisions on votes, not the Board of Commissioners.
The comments drew quick reprisal from Mills.
“I think it’s very vain to think that our board or the state legislators know better than voters,” Mills said. “I think it is very, almost bordering narcissistic, that we can sit up here on our throne, and maybe like Commissioner Semanson says, we get to feeling so big that we think we know better than voters.”
But Semanson reiterated her belief that those in office remain aware that they not only serve the people, they are the people.
“One of the important things to remember in all of this, though, is that we're policymakers,” Semanson said. “We're laypeople just like all of our citizens are, but we're here to represent them and produce good policy. Things move on whether it's us or somebody else. This county will continue, and we have some great staff and some great management to keep it flowing.”
Also at the meeting, commissioners recognized retiring Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Tommy Bruce for his years of service and for expanding park facilities in the county.