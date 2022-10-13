Forsyth County denies request for downtown Cumming development

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has denied a request to allow the City of Cumming to rezone 43.5 acres of county-owned property in the city’s downtown for construction of a mixed-use development.

At its Oct. 11 meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposal, citing Cumming’s recent history of annexing property from county control, then altering its zoning to allow for higher density or other uses that run contrary to the county’s original land-use plan.

The proposal, pitched by the Forsyth County Development Authority and Atlanta-based Inline Communities, called for a 20,000 square foot mixed-use development on Veterans Memorial Boulevard with over 400 units of mixed residential housing.

As owners of the property, Forsyth County has final say in what the land can be used for before the Cumming City Council could consider the rezoning.

“I have a lot of concern about the density on this project,” Forsyth Commission Chairman Alfred John said. “I don’t think there’s any blame here, a proposal was brought forward, and we made a decision on it.”

Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the Forsyth County Development Authority was working to advertise local economic opportunities and bring new business to the county.

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said with the county’s past positions on developments and annexations in the city of Cumming, allowing the proposal to move forward would reflect negatively on them.

“If we sit here and want to judge the City of Cumming when they do a project like this, and they annex something in … to do the same thing we yell at them for. The hypocrisy of it, I can’t live with,” he said.

Levent also said he believes the development authority should only present the commissioners with commercial projects in the future, not residential.

“If they can’t get the right dollar figure by doing commercial stuff,” he said. “I would like for our staff to look at this, reassess this and see if the county should just hold on to this for other uses in the future that may be very valuable.”

Jarrard said that in the future the development authority should be given more direction on the projects they should pursue.

“We’ve denied it, that’s fine,” Jarrard said. “I do think that maybe a couple of you need to engage with our development authority peers in a dialogue on what this board would consider to be acceptable. Because right now they’re going to be rudderless.”

Paddleboard rental agreement

Commissioners also approved an agreement allowing a private company to operate paddleboard rentals at three Forsyth County parks.

Forsyth County Natural Resources Manager Matthew Pate said that beginning in May, Burton Outdoor Adventures of Johns Creek will rent paddleboards and kayaks at Shady Grove Campground, Charleston Park and Young Deer Park.

Pate said Forsyth County has been looking into a project like this for several years but hasn’t had the manpower to do it internally.

“This is the way to pull the services in through a third party and the county gets a commission off of it,” he said.

Burton will operate rentals at the three parks between May and October each year, and the county will receive a commission of $5 per rental, he said.

The proposal was unanimously approved.

“I’m always for a public-private partnership,” Levent said. “Where we don’t have resources and we don’t spend taxpayer money and make it more about a ‘pay to play’ program where these folks will be paying to be out there.”

HUD funding denied

In other action, commissioners denied $922,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This is the amount that the county is eligible for through HUD.” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “Last year, the board made it clear that they did not have any intentions of accepting these funds due to the strings that were attached with those funds.”

According to HUD’s website, the community development block grant is meant to help cities and counties develop housing in urban communities, principally for “low- and moderate-income persons.” Forsyth County has a chance to approve or reject the grant each year.

Commissioners unanimously denied the grant proposal without providing comment.

Commissioners also approved a $5,700 contract to install two solar powered FLOCK cameras at Eagles Beak Park in north Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Parks Director Jim Pryor said staff began installing the cameras, which read and record license plates, at the entrances of all county parks three years ago at the request of Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

“They’re pretty much tag readers, they’re not security cameras,” Pryor said. “So, we know who was coming and going out of the parks. They’ve been very beneficial for us to catch some vandalism acts, knowing who was in and out, and what times.”

Pryor said there hasn’t been any crime at Eagle’s Beak Park since it opened earlier this year, but cameras will be installed at the park’s two entrances.