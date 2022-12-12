Forsyth County, Cumming trade offers on sales tax split

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — City and county officials are approaching a final decision on how the $60 million in expected local option sales tax revenues will be distributed over the next decade.

The Cumming City Council met Dec. 6 to discuss a sales tax distribution that would stay fairly consistent with the current agreement approved in 2012, which gives 87 percent of revenues to the county and 13 percent to the city.

The proposal also lays out five other agreements between the city and county that would be part of the deal.

They include a new method for negotiating proposed city annexations, a bulk sewer sale from the city to the county, requirements for the city to modify its impact fee ordinance and comprehensive plan design standards, and the de-annexation of Mary Alice Park.

At the meeting, Cumming city councilmembers approved a motion to send the proposal back to Forsyth County with minor tweaks, and a provision adding a right-of-way acquisition at Sawnee Drive into the deal. Also, city officials did not accept provisions for comprehensive plan design standards and a bulk sewer sale to the county.

“I do think the agreement that we're offering, to stay at the 13 percent is a fair proposal on the city's behalf, especially in light of the sales taxes generated in our city and the service delivery in our city,” City Councilman Jason Evans said.

However, Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter said that she had concerns about the city ceding Mary Alice Park, which would revert back to county control, if the proposal is approved.

Ledbetter said she thinks Cumming would be better off holding on to the land for a future city park.

“I understand why we would give them back the impact fees. But you're given away Mary Alice Park,” she said. “Mary Alice Park is 110 acres of land which can have city parks on it. We do not have one park in the City of Cumming.”

Other councilmembers disagreed, claiming the park is more a burden than an asset to the community.

“Yes, park space is nice,” Evans said. “However, from a financial standpoint you have ongoing costs, maintenance, infrastructure, things of that nature that you would have to address in the future. We do not have property taxes, so you have to generate that revenue somehow.”

Forsyth County Commissioners met at a special called meeting Dec. 9 to discuss the city’s counteroffer.

Commissioners objected to the newly added right-of-way provision but said they would make a good faith effort to form a deal on it, once LOST negotiations have concluded.

County officials unanimously approved sending the deal back to the city, and the Cumming City Council is expected to re-examine the proposal at a special called meeting Dec. 13.