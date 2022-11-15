Forsyth County, Cumming sales tax talks continue as deadline looms

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County and Cumming officials say they have still not yet reached an agreement over how to split the 2023 Local Option Sales Tax, which is expected to generate nearly $60 million a year in tax revenues for the two parties.
City and County officials have until Dec. 31 to file their LOST agreement with the state of Georgia, spelling out how the tax revenues will be divided over the nest decade, or the tax will be discontinued.
LOST revenues are currently split with 87 percent, or about $50 million, going to Forsyth County and 13 percent, or about $7 million, going to the City of Cumming each year.
Informal talks between the two parties began in mid-summer, and the County Commission voted Aug. 9 to move the talks to formal mediation.
“The County and City agreed to enter into mediation, and we’ve completed one session, which is confidential,” Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John said on Monday. “The County and City continue discussions on multiple fronts, and it is our hope that we can have a settlement before the end of the year.”
John would not comment on what offers have been made between the two parties so far, calling the outcomes of the negotiation sessions “confidential,” but said that any agreement would preserve the wellbeing of county residents, without injuring the financial health of the city.
In a letter to the editor, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the ongoing negotiations have caused the city to postpone its annual budget talks, which are typically held at the November council meeting.
“I believe the City of Cumming has sought a very fair percentage of the LOST revenue,” he said. “This percentage is the same percentage that the city has received for the past several years,”
Even if the tax does expire without an agreement between the two parties, Brumbalow promised that the city will never impose a municipal tax.
“This means that the city will be forced to cut services in order to make ends meet,” he said. “Since Forsyth County will also see budget reductions if an agreement cannot be met concerning LOST, the Board of Commissioners will have to decide if the county will cut its services or raise property taxes.”
John said Forsyth County has no intentions of letting the tax expire without exhausting all options, but they are also preparing for what could happen if no agreement is reached.
“We continue to work towards a resolution, but the county management team has contemplated various options should the city not arrive at a resolution with the county,” he said. “The county has no interest in injuring the city or its financial health, however, the county has to look at the interest and wellbeing of county residents and taxpayers as well.”