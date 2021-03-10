FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — As Forsyth County’s population boom continues, officials are exploring ways to curb density by incentivizing developers to create larger residential lots. The topic was discussed by the Board of Commissioners at its March 9 work session.
Planning and Community Development Director Tom Brown laid out some proposals for consideration that could sweeten the pot for developers.
For subdivisions of six lots or fewer, Brown suggested the county could allow developers to have expanded ability to use on-site septic service, provided the lots are at least 2 acres. He added that such lots would have less stringent stormwater requirements.
Incentives were also drawn up for subdivisions of seven to 20 lots in which homes are at least 2,000-square feet.
For these larger subdivisions, the county is considering creating a 2-acre lot size minimum that would require no rezoning or sketch plat endorsement to expedite the approval process. Developers could also waive a requirement to install curb and gutter or sidewalks along roads and have expanded ability to use on-site septic service. Brown said typically these subdivisions would also have fewer roadblocks in meeting stormwater requirements.
Commissioner Laura Semanson shared her support for the proposal, stating many typical subdivisions in the area have 1-acre lot size minimums, so larger lot subdivisions could allow for a “unique product.”
Commissioner Molly Cooper said the county wants to court custom-built homes, and incentivizing larger lots is a way to accomplish that goal.
Commissioner Todd Levent spoke in favor of the enticements for developers, but he suggested the county consider allowing them on lots of 1.5 acres south of Ga. 20, where he thinks meeting 2-acre minimums would be far more difficult than in the northern section of the county.
Also up for consideration was some leniency to developers in Res1 zoning, which allows for a density of 1.09 units per acre. Under Brown’s proposal, developers meeting a 1-acre minimum lot size could apply for a conditional use permit that would expand their ability to use on-site septic and develop streets without curb and gutter.
These subdivisions would still require a rezoning, if necessary.
The City of Milton was mentioned several times by commissioners in their discussions, with the county’s proposal mirroring some recent moves its neighbor approved to promote the development of larger lots.
In 2018, Milton approved similar measures for residential lots of 3 acres or more. The city took things a step further than what Forsyth County has proposed by not requiring properties to have road frontage. Instead, homes could be accessed by a shared driveway.
Earlier this year, Milton expanded on those incentives by allowing an unlimited number of lots on such developments provided they meet the three-acre minimum threshold.
