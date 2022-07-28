Forsyth County considers $186 million budget

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — New hires, incentive programs and the new Forsyth County Administrative Campus and Employee Center were the key topics highlighted in the proposed 2023 budget presented to county commissioners at their July 26 work session.

In his presentation, County Manager Kevin Tanner said that staff have finalized a balanced $186.1 million budget for 2023, highlighting multiple areas of notable spending increases and cuts, compared to the 2022 budget.

Tanner said the budget calls for increased spending by 13.3 percent over the current year. He noted property valuations – the source for much of the county’s revenues – are up by 13.4 percent.

The spending plan includes funding for 25 new full-time employees, including positions in the county Extension Office, Animal Shelter, Accountability Court, court administration, Communications Department, Finance Department and Parks and Recreation Department.

These new employees will allow county departments to expand hours and services, to keep up with county growth, he said.

Of the department-level spending for 2023, new employee salaries and benefits made up the largest percentage. But Tanner said they cut hiring and spending requests significantly from what was originally requested, to ensure the county isn’t overextended in the coming year.

“We’ve also tried not to recommend anything to the board that’s gonna put us in a bad position if the economy does pull back,” Tanner said. “One of the things we don’t want to have to do, is be in a situation where we have to furlough employees, lay employees off, or freeze positions, and I think we’re in a pretty good place.”

Increases to employee benefits in the proposed budget also included an across-the-board 4 percent cost of living adjustment, increases to 401(K) contributions, a new $150,000 program for employee tuition reimbursement and a $250,000 incentive program to award employees in each department who receive the best evaluations.

The benefit increases are intended to strengthen recruiting and employee retention, but the county is also planning to conduct a full employee salary study across all departments next year, Tanner said.

Other notable pay adjustments include a 14.8 percent increase in pay to the Board of Commissioners, which rose from $476,240 to $546,650. Tanner said the increase was due to legislation approved by the Georgia General Assembly and a market adjustment previously approved by the board.

Funding for the county’s new administrative campus and employee center is also part of the 2023 budget. That project will begin in 2023 and will be paid for out of the county’s capital outlay fund.

Notable budget cuts include a 44 percent cut to voter registration, from $2,582,735 in 2022 to $1,440,419. Tanner said the reduction occurs every other year, when elections aren’t being held.

Tanner said one new element in the 2023 budget considers the volatile state of the national economy.

Finance staff has more than doubled the amount of money in the county’s contingency fund, raising the balance from the current $2.6 million to $6.3 million.

“We know that going into next year, the economy is in a state of flux,” he said. “The feds are continuing to raise interest rates; we know we’re seeing a slowdown in building permits and new starts on homes. So, we want to be very cautious and have some contingency for the unknown.”

That contingency fund considers rising inflation and includes a $525,000 fuel contingency.

Rounding out his presentation, Tanner said they have budgeted $6 million toward reducing the county’s existing bond debt.

He said the aggressive debt payments they are taking will go a long way toward reducing the millage rate in future years and will have an immediate savings of $1.2 million in interest payments.

Commissioners approved a motion to send the proposed 2023 budget to public hearing. The motion passes 4-0 with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper attending virtually and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent absent.

The proposed budget will go to a public hearing and possible adoption at the board’s August 18 meeting.