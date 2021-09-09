Forsyth County Commission weighs proposal to update alcohol laws

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A contingent of local brewery and restaurant owners threw their full support behind a proposal to relax portions of Forsyth County alcohol regulations.
At the first of two public hearings on the matter Sept. 2, the Forsyth County Commission reviewed provisions of the changes that, among other things, would allow for sale and transport of mixed drinks to-go.
The changes also include extending hours for alcohol sales on Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight for convenience, grocery and package outlets. Current local law limits Sunday sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
New as well, is a provision to allow grocery and convenience stores to deliver alcohol. The current law affords that service to restaurants and brewpubs. Delivery drivers will be required to take a training course in order to transport alcohol to consumers in the county.
The ordinance includes allowing delivery of mixed drinks, wine and beer transported in proper sealed packaging. Restaurant customers may also order two alcoholic beverages to-go per entre, again with the container properly labeled with a timestamp and seal.
Local business owners in the food and alcohol industry spoke in support of the changes.
“Being able to deliver as part of my offerings to customers is integral to the continued success of Talk of the Table,” said Amy Morrow, owner of the restaurant at Collections at Forsyth.
Morrow said over the past year and a half, businesses like hers have had to become flexible in service options to connect with customers unwilling to leave their homes and those who dine in the restaurant.
Commissioners heard the same endorsement from four others in the restaurant and beverage industry at the meeting.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Capt. Allan Frampton told commissioners local law enforcement had no objections to the ordinance change. He said he does not anticipate the updates to have much of any impact on the department.
The County Commission will hold a second presentation and public hearing on the proposed ordinance changes at its next regular business meeting Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
