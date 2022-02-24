Forsyth County Commission moves to raise hotel tax

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved a resolution Feb. 22 to raise the local hotel and motel tax, a move that would bring in more money to market the area for tourism and business.
If the measure passes legislative approval, it could bring in another $300,000 annually.
State law allows local governments to impose a tax on hotels and motels between of between 1% and 8%, but the law restricts what local governments can use the revenue for.
For localities taxing less than 6%, at least 40% of the revenue must be used for tourism, convention and trade show activities, while the other 60% is unrestricted.
Localities taxing 8% have 37.5% of the revenue unrestricted, while the rest must go to tourism-related activities.
Forsyth County may see slightly higher prices for their lodging, but the increased tax will enable the county to invest in attracting more tourists and visitors.
In 2021, the county collected $566,000 from its 5% hotel and motel tax. Of that total, about $226,000 was committed to tourism. The remaining $340,000 was unrestricted.
Had the tax been 8%, the county would have collected around $905,000. The unrestricted share would remain the same due to the smaller percentage of unrestricted revenue, but the county would have more than twice as much money — $566,000 — to put toward tourism development.
County Manager Kevin Tanner provided more than a dozen examples of nearby cities and counties that impose an 8% tax, including Gwinnett County, Cobb County, Alpharetta and Dahlonega.
Tanner said several local hotels actually requested the tax increase due to its potential to increase tourism.
“They said in the letters they sent that the more we invest in Forsyth County, the better their business is,” Tanner said. “This is not an adversarial decision with the hotel industry — they’re actually asking for this.”
The tax increase still has a fairly long road to travel before it becomes official.
After the county’s final approval, the tax increase must be approved by both houses of the Georgia Legislature and signed by the governor. It then comes back to the county board, where it is subject to legal notifications and public hearings before it can be adopted.
In other matters at the work session, the commission moved to approve a barrage of new property condemnations to make way for the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.
The business-packed Tuesday work session included eight condemnations on the agenda, all approved by the board. The property acquisitions will cost the county more than $1.35 million, with many of the acquisitions being for only sections of properties to make way for road widening.
Tanner said the county aims to have right-of-way acquisitions for the road project completed by April to keep the construction bidding process on track. He said there’s still more to come.
The McGinnis Ferry widening project is a joint effort between Forsyth County, the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The project is estimated to cost more than $60 million.
Commissioners also moved to approve two contracts worth a total of nearly $32 million for metering infrastructure and systems for the Water and Sewer Department. The contracts, awarded to Delta Municipal Supply Company, will be funded with the county’s capital improvement funds, as well as a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
Deputy Director of Planning and Engineering George Kaufman said the project will lead to improved customer service and allow the Department of Water and Sewer to more accurate meters and receive meter readings hourly. The funding will pay for network and software services to run the system for two decades.
The new water system is expected to be completed in December 2023. Items approved at the work session must receive final approval from the board at its next regular session.