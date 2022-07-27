Forsyth County Commission maintains property tax rate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to keep the county’s millage rate on property unchanged from 2021.
Even so, residents may see their taxes increase because of rising property value assessments.
Commissioners approved a millage rate of 7.896 on July 21 at the last of three public hearings, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper attending virtually and District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills absent.
Before the vote, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk told commissioners that the county plans to collect nearly $186.1 million from local taxpayers in 2022, a 13.4 percent increase over 2021.
Turk said that of the collections projected, $180 million is slated for expenditures in 2023, while $5.5 million will go to the county’s contingency funds.
Commissioners heard from four county residents at the public hearing, including one who was in favor of the proposed rate and three who spoke in opposition.
Forsyth County resident Kirk Wintersteen thanked the board and county staff for their work on the 2022 millage rate, saying that he supports the rate because it remains consistent from year to year.
“I am thankful for the chief executive officer of finance; I am thankful for the director of finance … and all others that work on this budget,” Wintersteen said. “I think that’s one of the things we do the best in Forsyth County.”
All three residents who voiced concerns about the 2022 millage rate shared the view that property taxes are outpacing what existing homeowners can afford, and what local homes are truly valued at.
“We’ve lived in the same house for 28 years, our taxes have gone up by a factor of six, almost six times what it was when we built the house,” resident Randy Suggs said. “But yet I’m not making six times more money, my property value is not six times more.”
Suggs said he thinks the County Commission and Forsyth County Board of Education have an obligation to work together to find other ways of funding growth.
“Don’t put it on the backs of existing homeowners,” Suggs said.
After residents had their say, Turk said that of the 13.4 percent growth in property value seen over the past year, 4.6 percent was from new construction, while 8.8 percent was from reassessments of existing properties.
Turk explained that home values are determined by the Forsyth County Board of Assessors through the Tax Assessors Office, and millage rates are set by the County Commission and the Board of Education, which are independent governments with taxing authority.
Addressing the community’s concerns about rising taxes, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson reminded residents about the county’s homestead tax exemptions, which can reduce property taxes for owner-occupied homeowners.
“I always encourage people to break down their actual (property tax) bill,” Semanson said, explaining that she saw the school portion of her property taxes go up by close to $800, while her county total increase was only $28, all due to the homestead exemption.
“I agree with you that the taxes are outrageous, but as long as you’ve homesteaded your property you should have insulation from that,” she said. “I feel like our board has done everything it can to be as conservative as it can about the future and protect the homeowners that are here.”
The amount homeowners saved on property values through homestead exemptions nearly doubled in 2022 from the prior year, increasing from $2.7 billion to $4.4 billion. Those reduced values translate into lower tax obligations for homeowners.
To learn more about Forsyth County’s Homestead Exemption, visit forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Board-of-Assessors/Homestead-Exemption.
The county’s millage rate of 7.896 will now be combined with the recently approved Forsyth County Board of Education millage rate, for a total property tax of 26.614 mils.
The Forsyth County School millage rate, which was approved on June 3, maintained the same operational millage rate, 17.3, but rolled back the debt services millage rate from 2.418 to 1.418.
“For those of you who live in Forsyth County like me, you have likely seen an increase in your projected property taxes,” Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said in June. “Why? The market has driven property values to historic levels. The increase is not a result of the school district. However, we understand the challenges of our economy, and have lowered the debt services millage rate to ease the burden for taxpayers.”