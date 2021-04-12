Forsyth County Commission considers forming agency to rid itself of eyesore

FORYSTH COUNTY, Ga. — With land prices soaring, it’s hard to imagine 40 acres in the heart of Forsyth County that no one wants.
The mostly abandoned Greenleaf neighborhood near Anderson Lake in northeast Forsyth County has sat pretty much idle since construction halted 15 years ago. The site, with about 67 parcels, remains an embarrassing reminder of how one unscrupulous developer can ruin lives and damage a neighborhood.
Around 2005, the developer, Jeffrey Allen Teague, induced appraiser Darryl L. Cooper of Decatur to prepare fraudulent appraisals that reflected completed construction on 15 homes that in fact had not been completed. With most of the homes failing to meet code and an appraiser willing to certify each home worth a hefty sum, out-of-state investors made $4.7 million in mortgage loans for 15 of the properties.
Both were sentenced to jail time, but the development, for a large part, remains unoccupied, virtually valueless because of the tax liens and site conditions that would challenge new construction.
Over the years, the county has tried unsuccessfully to unload some of the properties at tax sales. The condition of some were so bad, the county spent $187,000 five years ago to have more than a dozen of the structures raized. That didn’t include another $37,000 in legal fees to clear a path for the bulldozers.
The site of headaches
“It’s in my district, and ever since I’ve been in office, it’s been a dumping site; it’s been a site for crime,” County Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said.
The county cannot gate the area, she said, because there are some parcels that are owned within the development.
“The sheriff’s office was being called out there constantly because there was drug usage, you name it,” Mills said.
All that may change soon.
At its April 6 work session, the Forsyth County Commission took steps to resolve the situation through formation of a land bank with the City of Cumming. The land bank, a non-profit government entity, would have the power to acquire, manage and foster redevelopment of blighted, vacant and tax delinquent properties.
Abandoned, but not forgotten
Acting County Attorney Sarah VanVolkenburgh said the land bank board would consist of members appointed by Forsyth County and the City of Cumming.
Land banks often intercede when the market fails due to legal barriers, like title issues where tax liability exceeds fair market value of a property, she said. They have wide authority under the law, she added, including eliminating tax liens, and they are subject to the state’s open meetings and open records laws.
Formation of a land bank requires an agreement between a county and one or more cities within the county. Its board of directors can range from 5 to 11 members.
Once empaneled, the board can hire an executive director and employees to help accomplish its duties. It would have authority to borrow money, own property and apply for grants.
Other funding can come through recapturing taxes and proceeds from sales, leases or insurance.
A share of future taxes
The law allows the land bank to retain up to 75 percent of real property taxes collected for a five-year period beginning the year after it is formed.
Equally important in fulfilling its goals, a land bank can enter into partnerships with other entities to develop the property.
It cannot levy taxes.
Commissioner Todd Levent said the homes were built for a sewer system, but none was installed. And now, he said, the lots are not large enough for their own septic system.
“The whole thing was just shut down,” Levent said.
Commissioner Laura Season said she would prefer board members be residents of the county.
The county will now reach out to the City of Cumming to iron out details of forming the land bank, its bylaws, its membership and its share of property tax receipts over the first five years.
That share, VanVolkenburgh said, will depend on how much autonomy the county wants the bank to have. The argument for allowing it the highest share of collected receipts – 75 percent – is that the land bank is taking a worthless property and making it productive, she said.
“Right now, we’re getting 100 percent of nothing,” she said.
Commissioner Molly Cooper said she favors ceding the full 75 percent to the land bank so it can pay its own way as soon as possible. She also suggested that county employees could serve on the board whether they are residents of the county or not.
Other commissioners agreed, and the vote was unanimous.
