Forsyth County Commission approves Whataburger location

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s going to be burger o’clock at Forsyth County’s future Whataburger location.
The Board of Commissioners approved the soon to be “around-the-clock,” 24-hour burger joint at the Oct. 21 regular meeting. The restaurant will be at 503 Lakeland Plaza, replacing the closed SunTrust bank branch.
Board members also approved a five-year-postponed development of Longlake subdivision. The development will have 54 residential lots.
The property, located off the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Sharon Road, is next to a shopping center with restaurants, which will allow residents to walk to points of interest, according to Commissioner Alfred John, who added that the goal of the potential development is to serve the community.
Two citizens spoke in opposition of the development, expressing their concerns with heightened traffic, but John said the homes will not affect those residents because they are not in close proximity to the new development.
There will also be an access point that connects the development and the shopping plaza, so patrons and community members are able to safely exit at a traffic light at Sharon promenade.
John said it was a “contentious” process – an ongoing topic since 2017 – long before he was elected; an agenda item that’s been postponed 44 times. John said that since working with all parties involved, he is relieved to finally have the zoning approved.
In other action at the meeting:
• Commissioners recognized high school student Vinayak Menon for his efforts in anti-tobacco advocacy.
• A proclamation for the week of Oct. 24-31 was presented to the Family Promise Group to observe Family Promise Week to raise awareness of homelessness in the county.
• Conditions to the Hindu Center of Atlanta Inc., were approved by the board, not to allow outside amplified speakers.
• Restoration of the Tolbert Street Cemetery by Leadership Forsyth was approved for its 2021-22 class project.
