Forsyth County Commission approves 2022 budget of $164 million

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — While residential and commercial growth continues, Forsyth County commissioners adopted a 2022 budget Nov. 4 that calls for $164.1 million in spending over the next year.

The plan represents an 8% increase from the current year’s spending, but will not require an increase in the tax rate on property.

County Manager Kevin Tanner said the budget calls for a 4% cost of living adjustment for all full-time county employees.

New construction and increased values on existing homes and businesses has resulted in an overall rise in the value of property in the county by 4.5%, and tax revenues from those properties is expected to climb by about 3% to about $63 million.

But while growth in property tax revenues is healthy, it pales in comparison to the growth expected in revenues from sales taxes and ad valorem taxes on vehicles, which are predicted to climb by more than 20% — a reflection of a post-pandemic economic recovery, Tanner said. Together, the two taxes represent a combined total revenue anticipated at about $56 million in the coming year.

The day-to-day operations of county government are paid for through the General Fund, which includes most of the county’s departments.

On a department level, Parks and Recreation will receive a funding boost of about $1.5 million to $13 million. The increase represents a commitment for implementation of a second phase of Lanierland Park development which includes eight tennis courts, four pickleball courts, four baseball/softball fields and a Miracle league baseball/softball field, among other amenities. The increased funding also includes four full- and two part-time staff members.

Animal Services will receive a 27% increase in funding to $840,000 over 2021. The budget boost is for one full-time senior-level animal control officer and a vehicle. The animal shelter will also receive additional funding in 2022 to bring on board a full-time veterinarian.

Because 2022 will be an election year, the Voter Registration Department will see its budget doubled from the current year. Tanner said the $2.5 million allocation will also include addition of more precincts.

The Sheriff’s Office remains the county’s largest line item for funding. The new budget calls for an increase in funding by $3.7 million to $55.7 million. The increase will provide for four additional full-time staff members, three vehicles and other operating costs.

Overall, the county will add 24 new full-time positions in 2022.

The county is adding 16 service level positions within its General Fund, including four each in the Sheriff’s Office and Parks and Recreation. The added cost to the county is $3.4 million for 2022.

Forsyth County also has special funds that operate with separate funding, like fees charged for services.

One of the largest special funds is Capital Outlay which pays for big-ticket, one-time expenses like new buildings, roof repairs and vehicles.

The 2022 budget calls for $52 million in capital expenses, including plans for a new government campus. Just last month, the County Commission approved a contract for $2.4 million for engineering and architectural services on a new Forsyth County Administration Building proposed for the site on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.

Commission approval of the budget was conducted at a public hearing, but only one resident spoke.

Forsyth County resident Kirk Wintersteen said he had reviewed the document and found it to be a sound financial plan.

“I’ve been attending the work sessions for the County Commission for over 10 years, and I believe the county commissioners are being careful with the money,” he said.