Forsyth County Commission adopts budget, sets tax rate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners adopted a fiscal year 2024 budget and, with property values continuing to climb, voted to keep the tax rate unchanged at its July 20 meeting.
The county’s general fund budget, which covers daily operations and expenses, totals $196 million. That’s up $9.9 million, or 5.3 percent, from this year.
County finance staff project $84.7 million in revenue from property taxes for the 2024 budget, a 7.7 percent rise from the previous year.
In 2023, the county's final tax digest – the value of all commercial and residential property – rose to $18.2 billion, a 15 percent increase from 2022. Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk said about 5 percent of the growth was due to new construction, and 10 percent came from increased values on existing properties.
The 2024 general fund allots $15 million for parks and recreation, $66.6 million for the Sheriff’s Office, $8.3 million for libraries and $8.1 million for public facilities. Some $2.7 million, an 88 percent increase from 2023, is also reserved for voter registration in the 2024 election year.
Commissioners also approved the 2023 millage, or property tax, rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Fiscal years in the county coincide with the calendar year.
The rate remains unchanged since the 2021 fiscal year at 7.896 mills. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of a home’s taxable value, which is 40 percent of the property’s overall assessed value. For a home assessed at $250,000, its taxable value would equal $100,000, and a 4-mill levy would generate a $400 tax liability.
More than half of the rate, 4.791 mills, is reserved for the county’s operations and maintenance costs.
The County Fire Fund, which includes the Fire Department’s administrative, maintenance, firefighting and capital and contingency costs, accounts for 2.175 mills. The remainder, about 11 percent, is reserved for bond payments.
County taxes make up less than half of local property tax bills. A majority of homeowners’ property taxes fund Forsyth County Schools. The Board of Education adopted its 2024 tax rate of 16.718 mills June 29.
The Board of Commissioners held public hearings on the tax rate 5 p.m. July 6, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 20. A public hearing on the budget was also held during the July 20 meeting.
Both the millage rate and the budget were unanimously approved.