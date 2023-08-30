Forsyth County CFO announces departure

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk, who held the role since 2021.
County Manager David McKee said the Finance Department will continue operations as usual, but declined further comment citing personnel matters.
McKee said Turk’s role formally ended Aug. 15.
“The county is appreciative of Mr. Turk’s efforts on the part of the county and wishes him well in future endeavors,” McKee said.
Turk oversaw the Finance, Indigent Defense, Business Licensing, Risk Management and Procurement departments. As chief financial officer, he was also responsible for presenting the county’s annual budget.
Prior to his role in Forsyth County government, Turk served as chief financial officer for the DeKalb County School District. He also provided financial services for school districts as an independent consultant.
McKee said there is no information regarding a new county chief financial officer as yet.