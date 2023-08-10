Forsyth County business organization to host commercial economic forecast

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County business group is hosting a commercial real estate seminar and networking event in August to help county businesses navigate the upcoming economic landscape.
Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Alex Warner said at a County Development Authority meeting July 20 that Forward Forsyth will present a “State of Commercial Space” economic forecast 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Forsyth Conference Center at 3410 Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Warner said the event was conceived to provide routine support to the county’s business community and to offer insight and strategies for navigating higher interest rates on commercial loans. The main lecture will be delivered by an economist from Synovus.
Forward Forsyth is a collaboration between the county government, the Chamber of Commerce, the county school system, the Development Authority and Lanier Technical College, where the affair will take place.
Forward Forsyth is charged with stimulating economic growth in the county.
Speaking to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners July 20, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk said roughly a third of the county’s 15.31 percent growth in the 2023 tax digest came from new construction. Overall, the value of property in the county grew by $2.4 billion.
While the forecast will focus on the business community, Warner said the event is open to the public.