Forsyth County bumps Halcyon density in pursuit of new grocery store

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved a request to increase the density of Halcyon July 6 following persistent efforts to draw a luxury grocery store to the site.

Officials approved a series of changes to the county unified development code allowing for the added density. County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the language was tailored narrowly to only apply to Halcyon.

The code modifications will allow an additional 265 apartments at the mixed-use site, which opened in 2019. The measure prohibits the units from being occupied until the grocery store is occupied.

To construct the new apartments, Halcyon developer RocaPoint must also host at least two public events per week, open a commercial off-leash dog park and provide a minimum of 10 apartments at half cost for county first responders.

If the grocery store lease is executed and the apartments are built, the density of Halcyon would rise from about 4.9 to 6.9 units per acre.

The master planned district for Halcyon was zoned in 2015 to allow for 690 residential units and up to 550,000 square feet of commercial space. RocaPoint said Halcyon is exhausting the limits of the previous zoning.

“We want to be able to bring Halcyon to a meaningful completion in terms of construction,” RocaPoint Government Relations and Development Manager Danielle Handy said. “And we think, to continue that high-caliber, quality development that we’ve established over the years, that this would be one way, and really the only way, to execute in that fashion.”

Handy and Jarrard said the approved land entitlements will not expand Halcyon’s physical boundaries, but the additional apartments would be built on the existing site.

In May, the Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with RocaPoint allowing the developers to enter formal negotiations for the expansion, but it did not oblige the county to move forward with the project.

The code changes were formally presented to the Planning Commission in June. Despite the routine timeline allowing roughly a month between a Planning Commission recommendation and a County Commission approval, Jarrard said the item was fast-tracked based on the county’s agreement with the developers.

With planners split on approving the project, it was ultimately denied recommendation in a 3-1 vote and moved onto the County Commission for final consideration.

Commissioner Laura Semanson said she is not a fan of apartments, but she approves of the plans because Halcyon has proven to be successful, and it is in an ideal location near Ga. 400 and McFarland Parkway. The site lies within Semanson’s Commission District 5.

Despite his colleagues’ optimism and the tailored language of the code changes, Commissioner Todd Levent said he remains unconvinced RocaPoint could not secure the grocery store without the 265 apartments.

“There’s a whole lot of density in that area,” Levent said. “I’m just not quite there, convinced that this vote is just for apartments [when] they already have entitled rights to do everything they need to do.”

The development code modifications were approved 3-1 with Levent opposed. County Commission Chairman Alfred John was absent from the vote.

Commissioners also held a first public hearing on the county’s proposed millage, or property tax, rate of 7.896 mills. Citizens have a final opportunity to speak on the measure July 20 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.