 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Forsyth County breaks ground on Fire Station 9

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Work is poised to start on a construction project to replace Forsyth County’s oldest fire station with a brand-new station building, ready to meet the needs of a modern county. 

FH 1103 Fire Station 9 1.jpeg

Forsyth County Officials break ground on the new Fire Station 9 off Browns Bridge Road at a ceremony held Oct. 28. The new station will replace Forsyth County’s oldest fire station, which was built by volunteers in 1989.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 9 was held Oct. 28 at a site off Browns Bridge Road in Forsyth County, near Lake Lanier. 

“We are excited to begin work on this much-anticipated project,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said. “Quality of life is one of the most important things we can offer our citizens, and that begins with a strong public safety force.”

Fire Station 9 is the oldest county fire station and was built by volunteers on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County in 1989. The fire station update, along with an update to Fire Station 15 worth $13.9 million, was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at their Sept. 22 work session. 

FH 1103 Fire Station 9 2.jpeg

The new Forsyth County Fire Station 9 off Browns Bridge Road will add much needed upgrades to the county’s oldest station. Officials said the 12,500-square-foot, four-bay station is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

County officials say designs of the new Fire Station 9 will be based on the new county standard template that has been improved over the years. 

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said the new stations will replace the old structures, using an updated design that will double the size of the stations and provide updated technology and amenities for personnel.

FH 1103 Fire Station 9 3.jpeg

The new Forsyth County Fire Station 9 off Browns Bridge Road will add much needed upgrades to the county’s oldest station. Officials said the 12,500-square-foot, four-bay station is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The 12,500-square-foot, four-bay station is expected to open in the spring of 2024. 

“The new stations have a clean, crisp design that nicely blends fire service tradition with modern architecture,” Shivers said. “The same firefighters will still be proudly serving their neighborhoods rapidly, efficiently, and in the caring manner of which is expected. However, the new firehouses will make for a significant improvement in firefighter comfort and health.”

FH 1103 Fire Station 9 4.jpeg

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head speaks to a crowd of officials and media representatives at a groundbreaking ceremony held for Fire Station 9 Oct. 28. Head said the new station will strengthen the community’s fire response. 

Construction on Fire Station 9 will be funded through the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) VI and VIII, and impact fees. The project is estimated to cost $6.7 million. 

“I want to thank the community. I am grateful to all who offered their input and support as we planned this new station,” District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said. “Also thank you to the Forsyth County voters who supported this initiative through their approval of the SPLOST VI and VIII sales tax programs.”

Forsyth County is also expected to break ground on Fire Station 15 sometime in 2022. 

Reach Alexander Popp at 770-847-7404. Follow him on Twitter @Popp2Alex.