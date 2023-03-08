Forsyth County bids farewell to Brandon Kenney

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners recognized Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney for his service as he departs from his role at its March 2 meeting.
Kenney served as assistant county manager since June 7, 2021, where he oversaw the Parks and Recreation; Planning and Community Development; Code Compliance; Water and Sewer; Animal Services; and Senior Services Departments.
In addition, Kenney served as chief information officer since 2016, where he led the Information Systems and Technology Department and Geographic Information Systems, and he revamped the official Forsyth County website and expanded online access to agenda packets prior to meetings.
Kenney said he thanked County Manager David McKee, the Board of Commissioners and county staff for instilling in him the values of public service.
“In my 30-year career I have been very fortunate to work with some of the largest companies in the world,” Kenney said. “But today I consider the employees of Forsyth County my all-star team. I leave here today a better person for having worked with you.”
Commissioner Laura Semanson said Kenney’s contributions to Forsyth County have been transformative.
“I don't think most people realize exactly where we were before you were hired, and since you were hired, and the impact that you’ve made,” Commission Cindy Jones Mills said.
Mills said Kenney helped connect county departments, and he was the county’s greatest hire.
Kenney takes a new position with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
In other matters at the hour-long meeting, Commissioners proclaimed March 3 Employee Appreciation Day to recognize county staff for their efforts.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a zoning condition amendment to prevent semi-trucks from making right turns from the RaceTrac onto Evans Road. Commissioner Todd Levent was absent.
Four speakers at the meeting asked commissioners to return to using paper ballots amid concerns about the accuracy of voting machines.