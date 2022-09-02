Forsyth County approves purchase of Baldridge Marina property

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners have approved a $6 million purchase of nearly 49 acres off Lake Lanier that may one day become a county park.
Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase Sept. 1, agreeing to buy the property off Bald Ridge Marina Road in east Forsyth County just southeast of the Cumming Costco store and Ga. 400.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the agreement with Stevenson Asset Management was finalized just hours before the meeting on Thursday and includes a tentative purchase price of $6,097,500, with some unusual stipulations for a county land purchase agreement.
The most notable of the stipulations, Jarrard said, was a special condition allowing the current property owners to buy the property back, at the current sale price, if Forsyth County elects not to use the property as a park in the next five years.
“In other words, the only way this right of first refusal gets triggered is if you from the dais vote, ‘we’re not using it for a park or recreation purpose,’” Jarrard said. “And I think that likelihood is extraordinarily low.”
District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said the provision worried him, because the current board of commissioners can’t bind future board members to a decision and a future board might be put in a position where the land is sold for much less than it’s worth.
“But if it happens at four years and a half, most of us probably won’t be here,” Levent said. “While possibly the value goes up and we sell it back to them for the same price we paid?”
But Jarrard said that both he and County Manager Kevin Tanner are confident that’s very unlikely to happen.
“And my recommendation, would be let the clock run, in that situation,” Jarrard said. “Five years in the life of a government is a snap of the fingers.”
Jarrard said they expect to close on the property before the end of the year after a 90-day due diligence process.
The sale was approved 5-0.
LOST mediator approved
Also at the Sept. 1 meeting, commissioners appointed a mediator for negotiations between the county and City of Cumming over the upcoming 2022 Local Option Sales Tax distribution formula.
The county has been negotiating with the Cumming over LOST since June and must have a final agreement in place and filed with the state by Dec. 30.
County Attorney Jarrard said that both parties have approved using former-Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Randy Rich as the LOST negotiation mediator. Rich retired from the Superior Court of Gwinnett County in 2020 and currently serves as a mediator for Henning Mediation in Atlanta.
Commissioners approved the appointment 5-0.
Now that Rich’s appointment has been approved, Jarrard said the two parties will work together to start picking dates for their first negotiation sessions.
Constitution anniversary noted
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson honored the 235th anniversary of the United States Constitution’s signing at the meeting on Sept. 1 with a formal proclamation reading.
Semanson said the Constitution’s 235th anniversary is on Sept. 17 and thanked local Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution group members for their efforts to protect the Founding Fathers’ legacy and promote patriotism.