Forsyth County approves Polo Fields horse park lease

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved a proposed lease agreement at the Polo Fields Equestrian Center after a year of uncertainty and resident calls for preservation.
At its April 25 work session the County Commission approved a seven-year contract with Iconic Stables to renew and operate the center. The company will now negotiate a formal lease agreement with county staff.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Laura Pate said the company agreed to use its own finances to repair and make the facility compliant with code, as well as pay the $36,000 annual lease.
Pate said the company intends to provide equine therapy; riding lessons; horse shows; sporting, public and private events; and a potential horse rescue program at the equestrian center.
Iconic Stables owner and operator Jennifer VanderVeur had asked commissioners to reopen the lease bidding process on the project at a February meeting. The following week, the County Commission voted to extend bidding on the decaying stables through April.
In her letter of interest for the project, VanderVeur said her family had operated stables when she was young, and the equestrian center marks a passion for her.
“The Polo Fields Equestrian Center is unique from any other property in all of Forsyth County,” VanderVeur said in the letter. “This property has a rich history and was the defining feature of the Polo Fields Golf and Country Club subdivision before the neighborhood was even fully developed.”
In 2022, commissioners voted to demolish the stables after assessments showed the facility had extensive water damage and black mold issues. Former County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor had said it would cost between $600,000 and $800,000 to renovate the facility.
There were parties interested in the lease, county officials said, but none had agreed to finance the repairs.
VanderVeur said the renewed project will provide the county with enriched community activities, increased interest in local businesses, greater visibility of real estate in the Polo Fields area and incremental tax revenues.
Commissioners will finalize their approval of the lease agreement at an upcoming public hearing.
The Gathering concept
Also at the April 25 work session, project staff from The Gathering at South Forsyth presented commissioners conceptual site plans and the potential economic benefits from the project.
North Georgia businessman Vernon Krause announced his vision for the 100-acre site April 17. If finalized, the development would act as an entertainment hub with dining, retail, business and residential opportunities.
The development is slated to feature over 1 million square feet of commercial and retail space; an arena for community and entertainment events; hotel rooms; a community center; and a fire station.
The project site, dubbed the gateway of South Forsyth County, is to be located at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Ga. 400.
County Commissioner Laura Semanson said transportation projects on the nearby McGinnis Ferry Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard will mitigate traffic concerns associated with the site.
The County Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce have been in discussion on the project for roughly a year, Commission Chairman Alfred John said. A formal cost estimate or financial commitment from the county has not been proposed.
Even so, Commissioner Todd Levent requested project staff return with transparent estimates on what the county should expect to pay for the project if it moves forward.
“The Board of Commissioners, we’re all elected officials, and our job is to look out for the best interests of our citizens,” Levent said. “This project, should it happen, will change the trajectory of Forsyth County forever, and I just want to make sure we get this right if we’re going to do it.”
The County Commission will consider more detailed project plans and zoning condition amendments at a May 9 work session.