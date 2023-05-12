Forsyth County approves park updates and projects

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials approved allocation of nearly half a million dollars for park facility upgrades and projects May 9 ahead of summer.
At the work session, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $390,574 contract for construction of exhibits at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center. Designer HW Exhibits said the project will add 12 trail education and interpretive waysides.
Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Manager Matt Pate said the exhibits will be inside the preserve and along the trails. Funding for the project comes from the Sawnee Mountain Foundation’s donation pool and the Parks and Recreation Department budget.
Commissioners also voted to authorize the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for the Chris Conti Memorial Grant. The $50,000 grant requires no match from the county, and it would fund exercise equipment for a Special Olympics Weightlifting Area at the Central Park Recreation Center.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director Laura Pate said the fitness area will be used by the department’s Therapeutic Recreation Division, whose aim is to help residents with specific needs develop recreation skills, socialize and improve quality of life.
The County Commission also approved the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Award to the county Parks and Recreation Department’s Therapeutic Program Summer Camps.
The $30,000 award will fund summer education for county youths enrolled in grade school and the department’s therapeutic summer camp program. The camps seek to support students’ mental health, assist underperforming students and serve those who were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park projects will be finalized at an upcoming public hearing.
Potential unified development code and zoning amendments for The Gathering, the proposed multi-use entertainment hub at the southern border of the county, were also slated for the May 9 work session.
Commissioners voted for county staff to determine the scope of an independent study on The Gathering that will be conducted at a later date. The study would analyze the project’s fiscal impact and requirements from local government.
After more information has been presented, the proposed project will return for discussion and possible action at a later meeting.
“There's a couple different elements here,” Commissioner Laura Semanson said. “There's, does the county want to entertain this? And I think, collectively, from my conversations with most of my colleagues, I think we do … I think they're looking for some kind of certainty that we’re interested, and we want to continue moving forward, and those things that can continue to germinate and grow can do so, rather than going through all of these motions only to find there’s not an appetite for it.”
The County Commission also recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Forsyth County.