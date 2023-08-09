Forsyth County approves new Hindu temple

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved plans for a 70,000-square-foot Hindu temple off Peachtree Parkway that initially drew criticism from neighbors. Now, residents say they have reached a compromise with developers.
At its Aug. 3 formal meeting, commissioners approved amended conditions and variances for the Sujnana Religious and Charitable Foundation that allows construction of the new Shri Krishna Vrundavana temple. The 6-acre site is at Peachtree Parkway and South Clement Road.
Plans include 197 parking spaces, green space for outdoor activities and two bridges across the drainage creek on the parcel that connect the 3-story temple to the larger parking lot. The site borders three subdivisions.
To ameliorate noise concerns from the neighboring homeowners associations, commissioners approved a condition that prohibits fireworks at the temple except on New Year’s Eve, Independence Day, one day of Diwali and one other celebratory day. The temple may display fireworks for no more than four days each year.
The project was introduced to the Board of Commissioners July 6 at a meeting and public hearing. Six residents spoke in opposition to the plans, many citing concerns about noise and increased traffic on the busy Peachtree Parkway.
“[South Clement Road] is a little two-lane road with probably the most dangerous intersection in the county,” speaker Allen Carver said. “I’ve seen numerous serious accidents.”
The nearest Georgia Department of Transportation annual average daily traffic count on the roadway estimates 36,600 drivers as of 2022.
Project attorney Wendy Kraby said the religious services at the temple are staggered, which would alleviate concerns about 200 vehicles leaving the site at once.
Project staff emphasized the proposed temple as a place of community beyond just a religious venue.
“It is our core belief that a lot of us are who we are primarily because we have been guided by the virtues and the philosophy that we’ve been taught by … these temples,” temple member Balakrishna Rao said at the July meeting. “The temple, for us, is not just a symbol or a place, per se, but it’s a collection of people. It is the place where we mold our kids.”
To allow further negotiations between the applicant and neighbors, County Commissioner Laura Semanson proposed a deferral, which passed unanimously, to the Aug. 3 meeting. The property is in Semanson’s District 5.
At the August meeting, speaker Scott Carroll said representatives from the temple and developers met with neighbors and addressed the issues.
“Five HOAs have come together, and there have been concessions on both sides,” Caroll said. “And we’re in full support of [the County Commission] granting those variances that are there.”
Shri Krishna Vrundavana currently operates on rented property on Shiloh Road. Forsyth County officials said the county does not record the number of Hindu temples because places of worship do not require business licenses. Google Maps identifies at least four locations registered as Hindu temples in the county.