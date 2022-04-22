Forsyth County approves new Campground Road subdivision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission approved plans for a new subdivision to be built off Campground Road at its April 21 regular meeting.
The approval rezoned the plot from agricultural to single-family residential. The subdivision, to be built by luxury home developer Toll Brothers, will feature 60 single-family homes on 49 acres just north of Longstreet Church Road.
A representative from Toll Brothers noted that parts of the subdivision will extend into the city of Milton and other parts will extend into Cherokee County. Lot sizes will differ depending on the jurisdiction, though home sizes will remain the same. Lots in Forsyth County will be a minimum of 22,000 square feet, while lots in Cherokee County will be smaller and lots in Milton will be larger.
In other matters at the April 21 meeting, the commission rejected an application from a woman to use her home off New Chapel Hill Way as a short-term rental. The applicant, Kimberly Yates, said she had been renting out the home a few times every year since 2017 to help pay for maintenance on the 9,700 square foot home, and she had never received complaints. The application asked for permission to rent the home to up to 18 overnight guests.
The home is situated in the back of a large subdivision and is largely isolated from other homes, but commissioners took issue with the fact that guests would have to drive through the winding residential streets to access the property.
Commissioner Laura Semanson suggested Yates could withdraw the item and try to construct a new access point to the property. Yates said she wouldn’t want to go to the expense of building another entrance.
Another application for a home on Heardmont Farms Lane to be used as a short-term rental was postponed to May 19.
Commissioners also postponed voting on a sketch plat for a Hindu temple on Ronald Reagan Boulevard. The civil engineer for the temple told commissioners that capacity for the worship center would reach a maximum of about 400, with accommodations for 110 parking spaces.
Commissioners asked the project’s engineer to come to the May 19 meeting with a new sketch plat including about 100 more parking spaces.