FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Discussion of a conditional alcohol license for a business on River Club Drive drew more than a smattering of neighbor protest Aug. 19 at the regular Forsyth County Commission meeting.
Chattahoochee River Club residents Keith Scott, Scott Cooper, Rachel King and Joe Hughes spoke in opposition to the store. Cooper said it does not fit the context of a family-friendly development, as many other residents agreed.
Scott said he doubts anyone thinks it’s a good idea to drop a 10,000-square-foot liquor store right across from the entrance to a neighborhood.
Residents also cited one study from local certified real estate appraiser Bruce Penn that shows depreciation of property values near retail liquor stores.
Attorney Jonathan Beard, representing the business owner, said the biggest issue with residents has been access into the business from River Club Drive. He said the zoning on the property dates back more than 20 years, and it anticipated an entrance and exit out of the business. Even so, he said, the owners have agreed to construct an entrance-only access into the property from River Club Drive.
Patrons of the store would have access to an exit onto Buford Highway through the retail property.
Beard added that the store owner has submitted landscaping plans that far exceed anything required in the zoning, and the homeowners association has approved those plans.
County Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said that Commissioner Laura Semanson worked with the owner of the liquor store to address most of the concerns raised by residents.
“I applaud all of your efforts for trying to work together through a bad situation,” Jones Mills said.
Jones Mills said that the owner has been very accommodating to the requests of changes in order to follow public sentiment – including changing the liquor store name.
County Attorney Ken Jarrard said he is not aware of any time the county has conditioned an alcohol license with what appear to be zoning conditions.
For her part, Semanson said approving a liquor license is different from a zoning action. Liquor licenses can be approved administratively, and the County Commission cannot weigh issues like traffic in the decision.
She said she engaged with the property owners to do what she could to make a bad situation better for the community.
Commissioners approved the license 5-0.
In other matters at the meeting, a group of local mothers spoke to honor their children who have died from a drug overdose. National Overdose Awareness Day was officially declared to be observed in the county of Forsyth on Aug. 31.
One of the mothers who lost her son to substance overdose, said it is not just their children who are dying but people from all walks of life, education levels and ages.
“I just want to change one heart at a time,” she said. “We’re so thankful for a community that is going to support us and support people that are suffering and struggling so they don’t join our children.”
