Forsyth County approves land swap for new subdivision off Bethelview Road

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners finalized a land swap agreement May 19 that will allow a new subdivision off Bethelview Road.

The county will cede just over 26 acres of land east of Bethelview Road and north of Silver Leaf Drive to equity firm MKW Capital. In return, the county will receive a nearby tract of nearly 30 acres just across Big Creek and west of Keithwood Drive.

The land the county will receive includes a portion of the Big Creek Greenway.

County Commissioner Todd Levent said the land could be used to expand and improve the greenway, although funding for the project may not be available for years.

The land the county is ceding to the firm will be used for a new 92-home single-family subdivision on the parcel that is part of about 100 acres set aside for the development.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard noted that both tracts were appraised, and the land the county will receive is worth about $63,000 more than the land it will give up. He said the land swap plan had been in the works for about seven years.

The commission also held its first hearing of an amendment to county animal control laws that would ban retail pet sales. The ban would not apply to animal rescue organizations or animal shelters, nor would it ban pet stores from partnering with such organizations to adopt animals. The ban would apply to dogs, cats and domesticated rabbits.

Before discussion began, Jarrard noted that a 2019 opinion from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office argued that such bans are preempted by state law. Jarrard disagreed with the attorney general’s opinion, which came after the City of Canton attempted to pass a similar law.

Jarrard said the City of Atlanta has a similar ordinance that remains in effect. He also said the state Legislature considered bills during the 2017-2018 session that would have prohibited localities from enforcing such bans. The bills did not pass, and Jarrard said that if state law already preempted retail pet sale bans, the Legislature would not have even considered the bills.

The pet sale ban was previously discussed in a workshop during a March 22 work session. The board could not immediately take action on the amendment because Thursday’s meeting marked its first reading. The commission will hold a second reading of the amendment and possibly act on it during at its June 16 meeting.